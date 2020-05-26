Tribeca Enterprises And YouTube Unveil We Are One Fest Programming

Tribeca Enterprises and YouTube revealed the programming for the 10-day digital festival We Are One: A Global Film Festival.

We Are One will showcase more than 100 films co-curated by 21 festivals, such as the Berlin International Film Festival, Cannes Film Festival, and Venice Film Festival, among many others. Highlights among the film presentations include the documentary Ricky Powell: The Individualist, the satire Eeb Allay Ooo!, the documentary feature Iron Hammer, as well as short pieces from Dreamworks Animation, among much more.

We Are One will also spotlight talks and discussions with figures such as Francis Ford Coppola, Steven Soderbergh, Bong Joon-ho, Jane Campion, and many others. We Are One: A Global Film Festival will take place from May 29-June 7, 2020.

Jane Rosenthal, co-founder and CEO of Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival, remarked, “We are so excited to share the combined efforts of our festival partners and YouTube with the world this week. Together, we were able to curate a compelling slate of programming that succinctly reflects the subtle variations in style that make each festival so special. We Are One: A Global Film Festival will offer audiences an opportunity to not only celebrate the art of film, but the unique qualities that make each story we watch so memorable.”