Pluto TV LATAM Reveals Six New Channels

Pluto TV Latin America announced six new channels for its streaming service, reaching a total of 36 channels in 17 Latin American countries.

The new slate of channels includes Pluto TV Anime Acción, Pluto TV Animales, Los Archivos del FBI, Pluto TV Cine Romance, Pluto TV Cine Suspenso, and Babar. These six channels add to the platform’s content tailored to Latin America by bolstering its offering across a variety of genres, including reality, anime, lifestyle, reality competitions, nature, true crime, and kids’ content.

Pluto TV LATAM also launched its first pop-up channel, Estrellas de acción, in May. The channel offers a variety of action movies and marathons dedicated to iconic stars.