Our team managed to publish two VideoAge editions during the lockdown!
We salute all our readers and advertisers.
1) Monica Gorgetto: Publisher
2) Dom Serafini: Editor-in-Chief (the only one at the office)
3) Luis Polanco: Associate Editor
4) Leah Rosner: Associate Editor
5) Bill Brioux: Toronto Correspondent
6) Omar Mendez: Buenos Aires Correspondent
7) Claudio Mattioni: Art Director
8) Carmine Raspaolo: Design/Layout
9) Bruno Marracino: Web Manager
10) Caroline Intertaglia: Markets Supervisor
11) Larry Adkins: Markets Coordinator
12) Roberto Amadeo: Printing Services
13) Steve Schiffman: Legal Affairs Contributor
Not pictured:
Susan Hornik: L.A. Correspondent
Mike Raynolds: L.A. Contributor
Leave A Comment