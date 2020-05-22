The Mediapro Studio’s ‘Kosta’ Airs On Orange TV

The Mediapro Studio announced that its series Kosta (The Paradise) will air exclusively in Spain on Orange TV beginning June 25, 2020.

Produced by The Mediapro Studio in association with YLE and MRP, the drama series tells the story of two detectives investigating a series of crimes that take place among a Finnish community in southern Spain. The Mediapro Studio and Orange signed a broader acquisition deal that included the premiere rights for full-length features, such as Rifkin’s Festival and Official Competition. The agreement also covered the series The Head and Caminantes.

Laura Fernández Espeso, Corporate & TV director at The Mediapro Studio, said, “The greater the interest in original content from platforms and operators, the greater the opportunities we have to fortify the production. Orange TV is investing heavily in its television offer, of which we are delighted to be involved in with a significant selection of our best film and television productions this year.”