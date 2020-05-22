APC Kids Inks Deal With RTVE For ‘Kid-E-Cats’

APC Kids, the children’s entertainment division of APC Studios, scored a deal with RTVE for the preschool animation series Kid-E-Cats.

In Spain, RTVE picked up seasons one and two of the CTC Media series for its Clan channel. Produced by Studio Metrafilms, Kid-E-Cats revolves around Cookie, Pudding, and Candy, three kittens who jump into problem-solving adventures with endless enthusiasm and energy.

Lionel Marty, managing director of APC Kids, stated, “We are excited Kid-E-Cats will soon be airing in Spain on RTVE’s Clan, one of the leading children’s channels in the region. The show is enjoying outstanding success globally and we’re looking forward to strengthening the presence of Kid-E-Cats in Spain, bringing the lovable and playful adventures of Cookie, Pudding and Candy to new audiences in the market.”