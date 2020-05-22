ABC Picks Up ‘Big Sky’ And ‘Call Your Mother’

ABC revealed its new series pick-ups for the 2020-2021 broadcast season.

The network ordered drama series Big Sky and comedy series Call Your Mother (formerly known as My Village). Produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television, the thriller Big Sky follows private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt as they search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. Coming from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios, Call Your Mother is a multi-camera comedy about an empty-nester mom who reinserts herself into her children’s lives.

There are 19 series returning for the season, including American Housewife, The Conners, The Goldbergs, and much more.