Virtual L.A. Screenings Kick-Started by ViacomCBS

On Wednesday, May 20, ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group kick-started the studios’ virtual L.A. Screenings event with a video presentation introduced by Armando Nuñez, Dan Cohen, and Barry Chamberlain.

The screenings invite came moments after the group issued a press release announcing that Nuñez “will pass the leadership baton for the division to veteran licensing and distribution executive Dan Cohen, who will assume his new role next month.” I

n his new role as president of ViacomCBS Global Distribution, Cohen will become the top global distribution executive for the company. Nuñez, is moving into an advisory role at the ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group. Barry Chamberlain will continue as president, International Sales.