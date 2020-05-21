RTÉ Secures Deals For Factual Programs With Broadcasters

RTÉ Programme Sales signed a slew of deals for factual programming with broadcasters across Europe, Africa, Australia, and Asia.

Finland’s YLE and France’s TF1 Histoire picked up documentary series The Irish Revolution. Home-renovation series Incredible Homes has been acquired by TLN in Canada, The Home Channel in South Africa, Foxtel in Australia, and BBC Poland. The Home Channel and Foxtel also obtained Room to Improve.

Hong Kong’s TVB and Australia’s Lifestyle Food acquired Donal’s Meals in Minutes, while Australia’s SBS Food picked up Donal’s Kitchen Hero, Donal’s Kitchen Feast, and Donal’s Cook Eat Burn.

Edel Edwards, head of Program Sales at RTÉ Programme Sales, stated, “For years, we’ve represented the best of Ireland’s producers on the international market, delivering and overseeing third-party strategies for format and scripted deals, and pushing our factual fare as far and wide as possible. And that role has never been more important than it is right now, as we work to keep our incredibly talented Irish producers in business – and our broadcast partners supplied with a pipeline of premium content. These latest deals are a tribute to the diversity and creative quality that’s baked into Irish content.”