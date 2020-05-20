Formatbiz’s Maria Chiara Duranti Launches Formatbiz Communication

Maria Chiara Duranti, founder of the media company Formatbiz, launched the new service Formatbiz Communication.

With more than 25 years providing high-end customer service, media relations, and international business development solutions, Formatbiz will offer its multiple services to Italian producers and broadcasters to expand their visibility. The new PR & Communications agency specializes in writing press releases in English for Italian and international media companies. Formatbiz Communication has seen repeated success in facilitating cross-border networks to enable efficient and cost-effective execution of overseas business.

Duranti has an extensive background in scripted and unscripted formats. Her areas of expertise include strategic management and planning, international relationship management, marketing and international business development, event planning and coordination, and much more.