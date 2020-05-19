FOX Renews ‘Last Man Standing’ And ‘The Resident’

FOX Entertainment renewed new seasons of family comedy Last Man Standing and medical drama The Resident (pictured).

20th Century Fox Television produces both series. Last Man Standing will enter its third season on FOX and its ninth season in total. The family comedy stars Tim Allen as a father of three daughters. Starring Matt Czuchry and Emily VanCamp, among others, The Resident will enter its fourth season.

Michael Thorn, president, Entertainment, for FOX Entertainment, stated, “The Resident and Last Man Standing are such important parts of FOX, and we’re so pleased they will be returning next season. We want to thank all of the writers, actors, directors, producers and talented crews for both of these shows, and, of course, our friends and producing partners at 20th Century Fox Television.”