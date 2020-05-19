All3media Int’l Confirms Factual Entertainment Deals In Mongolia

All3media International announced new deals for its entertainment quiz formats in Mongolia.

EduTV picked up the rights for the first Mongolia adaptation of Cash Mob, which will be produced by Hulegu Pictures. EduTV also renewed Cash at Your Door for a second season, produced by Hulegu as well. Free-TV broadcaster TV9 ordered the first local version of the iconic quiz show Cash Cab. TV9’s in-house production team will produce the local version. In Mongolia, the local version of Gogglebox (pictured), the Studio Lambert factual entertainment show, continues to perform well. It is now in its tenth season on Mongol TV.

Kit Yow, Sales manager, Asia Pacific, at All3media International, commented, “We’re delighted to confirm that two more gameshow formats will be setting up home in Mongolia, building on the ongoing success of Cash at Your Door and Gogglebox. Each title delivers dynamic, relatable and cost-effective family entertainment, where the viewers are the stars of the show and no studios are required. For example, EduTV has already taken Cash at Your Door to a diverse variety of homes across the country – from city apartments to remote yurts. We look forward to seeing more fun-packed,hilarious entertainment broadcasting soon from homes, and workplaces via Cash Mob and the Cash Cab taxi across Mongolia.”