J2911 Set To Distribute French Series ‘Murder In’ In LATAM

J2911 Media inked a distribution deal with the French company Films & Picture for the crime series Murder In.

As part of this latest deal, J2911 will distribute the series in Latin America, excluding Mexico and Brazil. Murder In follows two detectives as they chase down criminals in stunning locations, from lush forests and remote islands to rocky coastlines and grand ranches. Along the way, viewers will get to know French cuisine, unique characters, and centuries-old legends.

The independent distribution company J2911 Media is involved in the acquisition and distribution of finished content, as well as new production projects.