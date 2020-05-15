Madd Sees Global Sales For ‘A Miracle’

Madd Entertainment continues to see the successful sale of the Turkish drama A Miracle on the international market.

Produced by MF Yapim, A Miracle is the local adaptation of The Good Doctor. The series centers on Ali, a surgical resident with autism and savant syndrome, who works at a distinguished surgical unit. A Miracle first aired in Turkey on FOX. It has sold in a number of countries, including Albania, Argentina, Bulgaria, Ecuador, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Paraguay, and many other territories.

Özlem Özsümbül, head of Sales at Madd Entertainment, commented, “A Miracle is the fastest-selling series we’ve ever seen. It’s a winning franchise with the Turkish touch, and that makes it accessible to audiences everywhere; all target groups and genders. We’re closing new deals every week.”