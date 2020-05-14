May Content Highlights: ViacomCBS Americas

ViacomCBS Americas, a division of ViacomCBS, has a content portfolio that includes thriller The Internationals. The series follows Fausto, who, after 11 years behind bars, brings together a group of young people and seeks to instill in them the ancient codes of “Los Internacionales.” They travel to Argentina to take advantage of the country’s economic crisis.

In dramedy R, a dull middle-aged man is diagnosed with a terminal illness and decides to throw his life overboard. He kills a powerful monster of a person then learns that his diagnosis was the result of a typo. Completely healthy and chased by drug dealers, he discovers that the real terminal patient may be the only key to saving his life.

In teen telenovela N00bees 2 (pictured), Silvia has taken a break from the N00bees to enjoy her life with her boyfriend David. Meanwhile, “Gameover,” an AI villain, plans his revenge from Avatar City. Homens 2 revolves around four friends in their 30s who face an unexpected problem when one of them learns that he is impotent. When a doctor doesn’t seem to offer any help, his brotherhood of friends take action.

Comedy series Ana focuses on the daughter of a Mexican beauty queen who pursues her own career in Hollywood. As she becomes a star, she realizes that her life has been ruled by appearances.

