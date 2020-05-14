May Content Highlights: Universal Cinergia Dubbing

Universal Cinergia Dubbing provides quality dubbing, voiceover, subtitling, closed captioning, audio description, and post-production services to broadcasters, film studios, VOD platforms, distributors, TV channels, and producers.

Founded in 2012 by CEO Liliam Hernandez and COO Gema Lopez (pictured), Universal Cinergia Dubbing offers localization services for multiple languages, including Spanish, Portuguese, English, French, and Castilian. The company manages a vast network of voice talents, translators, and audio engineers, to address content localization for live-action series, documentaries, telenovelas, feature films, and animation.

Based in Miami, Florida, Universal Cinergia operates 45 recording studios worldwide, with locations in São Paulo, Paris, Valencia, and Mexico. Certified by TPN (Trusted Partner Network), the company produces over 600 hours of dubbed content monthly.

