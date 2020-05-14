May Content Highlights: SPI International

SPI International operates 40 television channels on six continents.

Working with over 1,400 operators worldwide, the global media company uses state-of-the-art technology to provide its 65 million subscribers with access to its linear and on-demand content. SPI added Film1 premium movie services to its portfolio, including four movie channels and digital services.

SPI International is also a leading distributor of theatrical films and television programming worldwide. SPI’s solid alliances with major independent producers provide premium content with A-list stars. SPI’s catalogue presents a wide range of more than 3,000 titles, consisting of new releases as well as evergreen library feature films and TV series.

SPI’s new ad-based channel Filmstream made its worldwide debut in May with an initial launch in the U.K. with Samsung Electronics’ Samsung TV Plus. Filmstream’s current catalogue offers independent world cinema gems and classic movies from iconic directors.

SPI’s Timeless Drama Channel (TDC), billed as the first global Turkish drama channel, continues to soar to global success (pictured). Within a year from its launch, the channel has reached over five million households in 15 countries through 18 operators.

Find the complete listings available here.