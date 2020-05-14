May Content Highlights: Multicom Entertainment Group

Multicom Entertainment Group offers a wide variety of content.

The Archive is a channel highlighting rare, retro, and 4K-restored films and classic TV. It features legends such as Boris Karloff and John Wayne, as well as contemporary stars like Reese Witherspoon and Jared Leto. The Grapevine channel showcases hundreds of documentaries, specials, and unscripted series, covering topics from food and travel to politics and pop culture.

Biographical drama Remarkable Life of John Weld (pictured) portrays the true story of John Weld, a stuntman during Hollywood’s golden era who went on to become to a journalist and novelist. Historical period drama A Woman Called Moses depicts the life of escaped slave Harriet Tubman, who risked recapture each day by organizing the Underground Railroad, which allowed hundreds of enslaved African Americans to escape to freedom in the North.

In Blood 13, a reckless female detective faces a gruesome crime scene in a basement bathroom during a murder investigation. When a fellow detective insists that her case is part of a larger serial killing spree, she puts herself in the killer’s sights to bring him to justice.

