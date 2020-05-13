May Content Highlights: Madd Entertainment

Madd Entertainment handles the international content distribution for a roster of drama series.

Medical drama series A Miracle follows Ali, an autistic savant medical school graduate, who dreams of becoming a surgeon. His godfather decides to give him a chance and hires him for a six-month trial period at a private hospital. Drama Crash interweaves the lives of Kadir, Zeynep, Kerem, and Cemre in the aftermath of the crash.

Kuzgun grew up on the streets after he was taken from his family by thugs. As an adult, he infiltrates a gang to exact revenge against Rifat, who ruined his father’s reputation. When Kuzgun falls for Rifat’s daughter, he finds this new bond to be his biggest obstacle. In Love Makes You Cry, Ada lives in a remote village serving a mean uncle who sells her to a gangster set on making Ada his wife. After a confrontation with her would-be fiancé, she runs away with another man to start a fresh life.

The Choice (pictured) chronicles when Irfan’s life is turned upside down after he is wrongfully fired from his job as an economics professor and his son gets sick. He soon finds himself on a dark adventure with numerous challenges.

Find the complete listings available here.