The CW Acquires Four Series For Broadcast And Streaming

The CW picked up four scripted series for its broadcast and streaming platforms.

Swamp Thing and Tell Me A Story will have their network premiere on The CW and stream on the network’s ad-supported streaming platforms. Produced by Atomic Monster in association with Warner Bros. Television, Swamp Thing follows Dr. Abby arcane as she investigates a deadly swamp-born virus which leads to the appearance of a mysterious creature. From Kapital Entertainment, Tell Me A Story reimagines beloved fairy tales with dark themes. The first season adapts “The Three Little Pigs,” “Little Red Riding Hood, and “Hansel and Gretel.”

The CW also picked up the CBC original series Coroner and the Channel 4 sitcom Dead Pixels. In Coroner, Dr. Jenny Cooper investigates a series of deaths in Toronto. It is produced by Muse Entertainment, Back Alley Films and Cineflix Studios. Coming from Various Aritsts Limited, Dead Pixels is about Meg and Usman, who are both obsessed with the video game Kingdom Scrolls.