Russia’s more.tv Licenses Series From ViacomCBS Global Distribution

ViacomCBS Global Distribution entered a multi-year content licensing deal with the Russian digital platform more.tv.

As part of this latest agreement, more.tv will offer a variety of new television series via its SVoD platform in Russia and CIS countries. The deal covers new shows including Southern Gothic drama Paradise Lost, revenge drama Reprisal, family comedy First Wives Club, military dramedy 68 Whiskey, and adventure fantasy Dwight In Shining Armor.

Lisa Kramer, executive vice president, TV Licensing, EMEA at ViacomCBS, commented, “This agreement includes new world-class television series from some of the top talent in entertainment today and we are delighted to be working with more.tv to bring these exciting shows to subscribers throughout Russia and CIS countries.”