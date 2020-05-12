DISCOP organizers unveiled further details for the inaugural DISCOP virtual market.
The DISCOP market aims to target more than 250 buyers and coproduction executives from Francophone Sub-Saharan Africa. DISCOP organizers are looking to showcase finished programs, adaptation rights, and projects in development, with an emphasis on affordability and availability. The virtual market will also place a focus on content created in Africa. The virtual market will take place from June 8-August 28, 2020. Within the first six weeks, DISCOP’s team will reach out to buyers and co-production influencers to set up online meetings with rights-holders.
Patrick Zuchowicki Jucaud, general manager at DISCOP, said, “The lockdown has changed our relation to time and professional meetings. The sudden absence of back-to-back industry gatherings, less travel-related pressure and new communications tools have made well-prepared and productive appointments more critical than ever.” He added, “Our response comes in the form of a virtual market scaled to last three months, not just a few days, and tailored to accommodate the specific programming needs and financial means of Francophone Sub-Saharan Africa.”
