DISCOP Virtual Market Focuses On Content From Africa

DISCOP organizers unveiled further details for the inaugural DISCOP virtual market.

The DISCOP market aims to target more than 250 buyers and coproduction executives from Francophone Sub-Saharan Africa. DISCOP organizers are looking to showcase finished programs, adaptation rights, and projects in development, with an emphasis on affordability and availability. The virtual market will also place a focus on content created in Africa. The virtual market will take place from June 8-August 28, 2020. Within the first six weeks, DISCOP’s team will reach out to buyers and co-production influencers to set up online meetings with rights-holders.

Patrick Zuchowicki Jucaud, general manager at DISCOP, said, “The lockdown has changed our relation to time and professional meetings. The sudden absence of back-to-back industry gatherings, less travel-related pressure and new communications tools have made well-prepared and productive appointments more critical than ever.” He added, “Our response comes in the form of a virtual market scaled to last three months, not just a few days, and tailored to accommodate the specific programming needs and financial means of Francophone Sub-Saharan Africa.”