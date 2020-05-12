Calinos Closes Deals For ‘Our Story’ And ‘Forbidden Fruit’

Calinos Entertainment signed distribution deals for its drama series Our Story and Forbidden Fruit.

Our Story was picked up in MENA and Israel, while Forbidden Fruit was acquired in Greece. Our Story is a romantic drama about Filiz, the eldest sister to her five siblings, who doesn’t think she has time for love. That changes when she meets Baris.

In Forbidden Fruit, Zeynep and Yildiz are two sisters with different ethical values. Zeynep wants to have a successful career and Yildiz just wants to marry rich. Both series are produced by Medyapim.

Bechara Maroun, Acquisitions and Programming manager of MTV, commented, “We are very happy to collaborate with Calinos Entertainment on Our Story. This is our second collaboration after the success of Woman. We actually saw the success history of Our Story in several territories where it has been broadcasted, and immediately knew the potential it could have in Lebanon, especially that the main actress Hazal Kaya has a big fan base in the country and is a familiar face of Turkish series. So far, it didn’t disappoint, and we are very pleased with the feedback the series is already getting from our audience.”