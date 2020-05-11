SPI/FilmBox Inks Deal With StarTimes For TDC And Gametoon

SPI/FilmBox signed a new agreement with StarTimes for the expanded distribution of Timeless Drama Channel (TDC) and Gametoon in Africa.

SPI/FilmBox and StarTimes previously closed a deal for FilmBox Africa and FashionBox. Gametoon and TDC has been available to StarTimes subscribers as of May 1, 2020. Launched in 2019, Timeless Drama Channel offers more than 600 hours of popular Turkish dramas, such as Karadayi and Black Money Love. Gametoon is a hub for gaming and esports enthusiasts to watch game reviews, esports tournaments, and much more.

Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe & Africa at SPI International, said, “Providing audiences with a diverse collection of high-quality content is a shared mission with our partner StarTimes, and we can’t wait to introduce the world of TDC to African audiences. SPI has an eye for new trends in the market, as with TDC, Gametoon has also gained huge popularity within the community and I am sure that StarTimes subscribers will enjoy our exclusive content.”