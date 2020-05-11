CBS Picks Up ‘B Positive,’ ‘Clarice,’ And ‘The Equalizer’

CBS ordered three new dramas for the 2020-2021 broadcast season.

Produced by MGM Television and CBS Television Studios, in association with Secret Hideout, Clarice shares the personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling, six months after the events of The Silence of the Lambs. Rebecca Breeds stars in the title role. Executive producers include Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, and Heather Kadin. MGM will distribute the series.

Produced by Universal Television in association with CBS Television Studios, The Equalizer reimagines the classic series with Queen Latifah. Executive producers include Andrew Marlowe, Terri Miller, Dana Owens, John Davis, John Fox, Debra Martin Chase, Richard Lindheim, Shakim Compere, and Liz Friedlander. NBCUniversal International Distribution will oversee international sales.

Coming from Warner Bros. Television and Chuck Lorre Productions, B Positive revolves around a therapist and newly divorced dad who is need of a kidney donor. When he meets a rough-around-the-edges woman who volunteers, the two embark on a journey that will change their lives. The series starsThomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford (pictured). Chuck Lorre and Marco Pennette serve as executive producers. Warner Bros. International Television Distribution will handle distribution.

