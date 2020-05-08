Up The Ladder: TLN Media Group

TLN Media Group brought on I-Chen Chao for the newly created role of Production Financing Lead.

Chao will work closely with TMG’s existing finance and production team to oversee the company’s growing slate of media and TV production projects. She is a CPA who has worked in several senior roles, specializing in media production industry.

Aldo Di Felice, president of TMG, commented, “We are fortunate to have I-Chen join us. She is a respected financial expert in our industry who is extremely well regarded for her knowledge, skills and collegial approach.”