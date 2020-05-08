CBC Secures Hulu-BBC Drama ‘Normal People’

CBC will be the home for the exclusive Canadian premiere of Normal People.

Produced by Element Pictures for BBC and Hulu, the coming-of-age drama series will launch on CBC Gem, the free streaming service, on May 27, 2020. Based on the novel by Irish author Sally Rooney, the series follows the complicated relationship between Marianne and Connell as they graduate high school and enter Trinity College.

Executive producers for Normal People include Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Norton, Anna Ferguson, Rooney, and director Lenny Abrahamson. Endeavor Content oversees international sales.