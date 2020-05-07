HITLAB Inks Deal With Starlite USA For ‘Twelve Signs’

HITLAB and Starlite USA signed a deal for the production of the TV series Twelve Signs.

Created by HITLAB president Michel Zgarka, Twelve Signs revolves around two competing companies that face off in a battle for world markets and power. Owned by the mysterious William Manchester, Manchester Holdings is run by the charismatic and graceful Natacha. She will do everything to defend the company from Lady Robin MacLaren, who will stop at nothing to destroy her competitor.

Jean-Francois Cavelier and Jason Kanjiro Howard serve as producers. Cavelier, CEO and president of Starlite USA, will oversee production, distribution, and marketing of the series.