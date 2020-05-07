A+E Networks Announces New Programming For A&E And History

A+E Networks announced its slate of high-profile projects in development across its brand portfolio for the 2020-2021 season.

History confirmed a slate of historical programming that includes a documentary series with former President Bill Clinton. History continues to build on its partnerships with Appian Way, RadicalMedia, and historian Doris Kearns Goodwin. History ordered Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt, two presidential miniseries from executive producer Goodwin. History also commissioned a second installment of The Men Who Built America 2, from Appian Way Productions and Stephen Davis and executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio.

In addition, A&E Network ordered a slate of programming that includes new series such as What’s It Worth? Live (pictured) and The Quest for Lost WWE Treasures.

Paul Buccieri, A+E Networks Group president, stated, “We are well-positioned to meet the challenges of this dynamic marketplace head-on with new high-profile projects featuring A-list talent as well as an enormous cache of premium content available now.