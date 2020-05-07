ABS-CBN Committed To News Coverage After Cease And Desist Order

ABS-CBN closed down its radio and TV stations on May 5, 2020, following a “cease and desist” order from the National Telecommunications Council (NTC).

The media regulator in the Philippines failed to renew the broadcaster’s operating franchise, which expired on May 4. Bolstered by support of politicians in the country, ABS-CBN has not managed to close an agreement to continue running its radio and television services.

ABS-CBN News will proceed to deliver news and public service announcements through TV Patrol, which returns tonight and can be viewed on the ABS-CBN News Facebook, the ABS-CBN News YouTube channel, iWant, and The Filipino Channel (TFC). Starting tomorrow, ABS-CBN will return with TeleRadyo, which will be accessible online and through cable and digital terrestrial TV in different parts of the Philippines and across a few foreign territories via The Filipino Channel (TFC).

Regarding ABS-CBN’s closure, Simon Spanswick, chief executive of the Association for International Broadcasting (AIB), commented, “ABS-CBN is one of the Philippines’ prime providers of news, information and entertainment, reaching almost the entire 106 million population. Its programs are award-winning domestically and internationally, recognized by judges in our own annual awards as the best in class as well as in other competitions. To remove a country’s most-watched TV news broadcaster during a global pandemic where reliable news, information and advice are essential for citizens’ wellbeing is an appalling misjudgment.”