WarnerMedia Secures Four Distribution Partners In Taiwan For HBO Go

WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks & Sales confirmed four new distribution partners in Taiwan for the HBO Go regional streaming service.

Kbro, TWM Broadband, Cable Giant CATV and Pingnan CATV will make HBO Go available to their subscribers. WarnerMedia also recently closed a deal with Kbro for the HBO Asia Original Workers. Produced in collaboration with Kbro Media, as well as HIM International Music and Damou Entertainment, Workers premieres on HBO Go on May 10, 2020. Additional WarnerMedia productions in Taiwan include The Teenage Psychic, The World Between Us, and Dream Raider, among others.

Clement Schwebig, managing director of WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks & Sales, Southeast Asia, Pacific and China, stated, “These partnerships are significant and build on our long-standing relationship with Kbro, one of the leading cable TV, broadband and media companies in Taiwan. HBO fans in Taiwan now have yet more ways to access our award-winning content, anytime, anywhere.”