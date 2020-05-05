Up The Ladder: NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) announced that Dennis Wharton (pictured), executive vice president of Communications, will retire as of July 1, 2020.

Wharton has been a 24-year veteran of NAB and a long-standing spokesman for the organization. He joined in 1996 as vice president of Media Relations. Wharton will continue to serve as a senior advisor.

NAB will merge its Communications and Marketing divisions into a new Public Affairs department, led by NAB’s Michelle Lehman. Lehman has served as executive vice president of Marketing since 2006.

NAB has also upped Ann Marie Cumming, senior vice president of Communications, to serve as the primary spokesperson for the organization.