LATAM Broadcasters Pick Up ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ Series

Konami Cross Media NY announced new agreements to expand the Yu-Gi-Oh! Franchise in Latin America.

The company selected La Panadería Licensing & Marketing to represent Yu-Gi-Oh! in Mexico. Televisa’s Canal 5 officially launched the Yu-Gi-Oh! series on April 3, 2020. Televisa acquired the full first season. Citytv Bogotá also recently picked up 52 half-hour episodes from the first season of Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D’s.

Kristen Gray, SVP of Operations, Business & Legal Affairs for Konami Cross Media NY, said, “As the anime genre has consistently grown in popularity, the timing is right for the Yu-Gi-Oh! television series to return to broadcast and engage a new generation of fans throughout Latin America. After a long absence in the region, we are pleased to be in partnership with key players such as Panadería, Televisa, and Citytv to extend the franchise’s reach throughout the region.”