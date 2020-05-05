APC Kids Signs Deals For ‘Kid-E-Cats’ In Italy

APC Kids, the children’s entertainment division of APC Studios, signed new deals for the preschool animation series Kid-E-Cats.

APC Kids secured a free-to-air deal with Italy’s Cartoonito for season three of the series. In addition, Koch Films picked up the home video rights to seasons one and two. Produced by Studio Metrafilms, Kid-E-Cats is owned and managed by CTC Media. The animated preschool series follows three kittens who have endless enthusiasm and energy to jump into problem-solving situations.

Lionel Marty, managing director of APC Kids, commented, “Kid-E-Cats continues to gain momentum and charm broadcasters and audiences alike, now totaling over 30 free-to-air broadcaster partners on top of our presence on Nick Jr and Nickelodeon networks. We’re heartened to be continuing to secure deals for our shows and leveraging our strong international partnerships.”