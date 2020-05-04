WarnerMedia Inks HBO Max Distribution Deal With Hulu

WarnerMedia entered a distribution agreement with Hulu for HBO Max.

WarnerMedia’s streaming platform HBO Max will launch on May 27, 2020, and will be available to Hulu subscribers. Several HBO Max Originals will be available on day one of the streaming launch, including scripted comedy Love Life, dance competition series Legendary, and the all-new Looney Tunes Cartoons.

As part of this latest deal, Hulu becomes one of many of HBO Max’s distribution partners.