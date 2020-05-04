Up The Ladder: Starz, J2911 Media

Starz, a Lionsgate company, appointed Christina Davis (pictured) as president of Original Programming.

In her role at Starz, Davis will oversee the programming and development team and deliver on the company’s creative mandate to produce content for women and diverse audiences around the world. Most recently, Davis co-founded the production company Maniac Productions in 2017. Before that, she led the Drama Series Development at CBS for 11 years, assisting in the development of the CSI and NCIS franchises as well as The Good Wife, Blue Bloods, and more.

J2911 Media brought on Gina Dimitriadi as sales executive.

Dimitriadi will cover the territories of France, Belgium, Greece, Cyprus, Turkey, and CEE. Prior to joining J2911 Media, she purchased international programs for Greece’s Star Channel for 13 years. While working at Star Channel, she negotiated and secured output, volume, and stand-alone deals with international content providers. Dimitriadi will report to Vivian Reinoso, head of Worldwide Acquisition, Distribution & New Projects Engagement.