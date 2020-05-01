TLN TV To Air ‘From Milan With Love’ Special

TLN TV will broadcast the special live event From Milan With Love organized by AC Milan soccer organization and Roc Nation.

Hosted by DJ Khaled, the fundraising event will feature appearances and performances from Alicia Keys, Jonas Brothers, Kelly Rowland, Lola Ponce, and Robin Thicke, among others. From Milan With Love is a tribute to essential workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic in Italy and around the world. Funds raised will go toward providing critical equipment to medical workers.

From Milan With Love will air on May 3, 2020.