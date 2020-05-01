Pluto TV Streams AMC Networks Content

AMC Networks and Pluto TV launched a suite of AMC Networks channels on the streaming service.

Available beginning today, Pluto TV offers AMC Networks dedicated channels, including Stories by AMC, Slightly Off by IFC, All Reality WE tv, and The Walking Dead Español. Pluto TV customers will be able to view a variety of AMC Networks content, including The Walking Dead and Into the Badlands from AMC, Portlandia and Documentary Now! from IFC, and Kendra on Top and Mary Mary from WE tv.

Joshua Reader, president of distribution and development for AMC Networks, remarked, “We are excited to partner with Pluto TV to bring AMC Networks’ acclaimed originals to our fans in new ways, as viewers continue to seek greater flexibility and choice.”

Amy Kuessner, senior vice president of Content Strategy and Global Partnerships at Pluto TV, added, “Pluto TV is the exclusive launch partner of these new channels from AMC Networks, that offer the perfect escape for viewers in search of the very best television programming that’s easy to access and free to stream.”