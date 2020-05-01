Netflix Reveals New African Series ‘JIVA!’

Currently in production from Blue Ice Africa, the original drama series follows Ntombi, a talented street dancer who is struggling to balance the demands of a dead-end job, family, and a rocky love life. The all-African cast includes Noxolo Dlamini, Candice Modiselle, Sne Mbatha, Stella Dlangalala, and Zazi Kunene, among others.

Series creator Busisiwe Ntintili, of The Ntintili Factory, serves as showrunner. Executive producers include Ntintili, Adam Friedlander and Tebogo Maila.