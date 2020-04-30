DCD Rights Signs Sales Deal With CuriosityStream

DCD Rights secured a sales deal with CuriosityStream for a package of more than 60 hours of factual content.

The agreement covers 45 hours of programming from Open University, including Empire of the Tsars: Romanov Russia with Lucy Worsley, Genius of the Ancient World and Pain, Pus and Poison, as well as other educational titles such as The Story of Maths, Magic Numbers: Hannah Fry’s Mysterious World of Maths, and Secrets of the Universe. DCD rights also launched the new Open University series How To Make… on the international market earlier in the month. Produced by Wonder Television for BBC Four, How To Make… follows scientist Zoe Laughlin as she challenges herself to recreate everyday items.

Nicky Davies Williams, CEO at DCD Rights, said, “We are pleased to have secured this multiple hour package deal with CuriosityStream. Right now, many of us, including parents with children, are at home for an extended period and are looking for different ways to discover new stories and learn new skills.”