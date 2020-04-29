Electric Entertainment Launches ElectricNOW App

Electric Entertainment launched its OTT app to support its linear and on-demand streaming channel ElectricNOW.

The Los Angeles-based production and distribution company partnered with streaming video service OTTera to develop the ElectricNOW app. The app will feature a wide variety of Electric Entertainment’s content, including The Outpost (pictured), Almost Paradise, Leverage, and The Librarians, as well as additional bonus material. Electric Surge, the company’s podcast network, will also be available on the app.

Dean Devlin, CEO of Electric Entertainment, said, “For a long time, we have wanted to create a hub where we could aggregate all our various fan bases from Leverage, The Librarians, The Outpost, Almost Paradise and all of our podcast subscribers into a single space. This will be a one-stop-shop to find all the content we make and distribute. Unlike larger studios, we have been fortunate to have nurtured a direct relationship with our audience through social media, personal appearances and electronic communication. This app gives us a central platform to show them how much we enjoy and treasure that relationship.”