Dandelooo Picks Up Distribution Rights For ‘Cubs’

Dandelooo inked a distribution deal with JPL Films and Videolotion for the preschool series Cubs.

As part of the agreement, Dandelooo acquired the exclusive worldwide distribution rights to the series. Co-produced by JPL Films and Videolotion, Cubs narrates the bedtime stories of adorable and mysterious animals from around the world.

In a joint statement, Dandelooo founders Jean Baptiste Wéry and Emmanuèle Petry commented, “We are delighted to pick up a show such as Cubs and look forward to introducing it to buyers on the international market. The wonderful topic of how baby animals go to sleep and the fact that different creators are using their own animation technique will stand out and will be enjoyed by preschoolers everywhere.”