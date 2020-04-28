Up The Ladder: Cottonwood Media

Cottonwood Media and Federation Entertainment brought on Tiffany Weltman to serve in the role of director of Digital Marketing.

Weltman will be responsible for further developing the company’s international strategy across all social and digital platforms. She will also focus on promoting Cottonwood’s TV series such as Find Me In Paris. Before joining the company, Weltman served as head of Content Strategy for MYTF1.

David Michel, CEO and president of Cottonwood Media and co-founder of Federation Entertainment, stated, “It’s great to have Tiffany join our team! She is a unique executive and brilliant marketing strategist who brings substantial business acumen in the creative process.”