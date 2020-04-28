Toon Factory’s ‘Sardine in Outer Space’ Airs On Télétoon+

Toon Factory‘s new series Sardine in Outer Space will premiere on Télétoon+ starting May 4, 2020.

Adapted from the comic of the same name by Joann Sfar, the animated series follows its title character on space missions with her friends and her uncle aboard a spaceship. Distributed by Mediatoon Distribution, Sardine in Outer Space is co-produced by Red Frog, Caribara Productions, and Scope Pictures. Toon Factory is also developing three other projects, including How to Shrink, Moods, and The Music Traveller.

Thierry Berthier, co-founder and president of Toon Factory, remarked, “With the essential support of Télétoon+ we wanted to produce a program that was both funny and clever – like the original comic. I feel that we have succeeded and hope that kids and their parents will embrace Sardine on screen as they have already welcomed her into their families, reveling her adventures in print.”