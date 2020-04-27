The Cartel Partners With Untitled Entertainment On Movie Deal

U.S.-based production and management firm The Cartel have joined up with Untitled Entertainment to produce a slate of 10 movies for television and theatrical release.

The two companies will jointly develop the titles, while The Cartel will finance the production operation. Currently, The Cartel is in pre-production for the second season of Creepshow for AMC’s Shudder platform. The company has produced and financed more than 90 movies and series.

Stan Spry, co-CEO of The Cartel, stated, “Untitled is a tremendous management company and represents exceptional actors, writers and directors. Michael Rosenberg has been a friend and colleague for over a decade and has impeccable taste, and great development and production experience. We look forward to continued success and growth together.”

Michael Rosenberg, head of Television at Untitled Entertainment, added, “We are thrilled to be collaborating with them on a slate of movies that will not only utilize and showcase our diverse and exceptional talent roster but also provide entertainment and escapism to broad audiences.”