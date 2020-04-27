SPI/FilmBox Brings TDC To Bulgaria

SPI/FilmBox struck a strategic channel distribution deal with Bulsatcom to deliver Timeless Drama Channel (TDC) to Bulgaria.

Timeless Drama Channel features more than 600 hours of Turkish drama programming. In addition, Bulsatcom will offer four other channels from SPI/FilmBox’s channel portfolio: FilmBox Plus HD, FilmBox Extra HD, DocuBox HD, and FightBox HD. The agreement between SPI/FilmBox and Bulsatcom also includes a three-year extension for the distribution rights for the channels across all platforms.

Murat Muratoglu, head of Distribution at SPI International, remarked, “We are delighted to announce that we have renewed and greatly expanded our partnership with Bulsatcom to include TDC and four more of our sought-after channels on their DTH platform in Bulgaria. We are excited to witness the success of TDC across the globe and we are confident that the Bulgarian audience will also enjoy the high-quality content offered on the channel.”