All3media International Inks CEE Deals

All3media International secured three high-volume deals for its factual entertainment content in Central and Eastern Europe.

In Russia, First HDTV acquired a 70-hour package that includes Gardeners’ World, Big Dreams, Small Spaces, Monty Don’s Japanese Gardens, and seasons seven and eight of Love Your Garden. First HDTV also picked up The Truth About Sleep, The Truth About Carbs, The Truth About Stress, and The Sticky Truth About Sugar. The deal also included Escape, Bomber Boys, Battle of Britain, Secrets of the Chinese Chariots, Guy Martin’s WW1 Tank, Rat Bastards, and Me, My Selfie and I: With Ryan Gander.

Poland’s ITI Neovision picked up season eight of Gardeners’ World, Monty Don’s Japanese Gardens, season eight of Love Your Garden, and Monty Don’s American Gardens for Domo+. ITI Neovision also renewed Big Dreams, Small Spaces, and nabbed all three series of Ugly House to Lovely House with George Clarke.

For its channels in the region, BBC Poland picked up Race Across the World, Ski A&E, The Last Igloo, Our Guy in Japan, and Guy Martin’s Great Escape. The company also renewed the health specials The Truth About… and Kitchen Nightmares.