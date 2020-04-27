All3media International secured three high-volume deals for its factual entertainment content in Central and Eastern Europe.

In Russia, First HDTV acquired a 70-hour package that includes Gardeners’ WorldBig Dreams, Small SpacesMonty Don’s Japanese Gardens, and seasons seven and eight of Love Your Garden. First HDTV also picked up The Truth About SleepThe Truth About CarbsThe Truth About Stress, and The Sticky Truth About Sugar. The deal also included EscapeBomber BoysBattle of BritainSecrets of the Chinese ChariotsGuy Martin’s WW1 TankRat Bastards, and Me, My Selfie and I: With Ryan Gander.

Poland’s ITI Neovision picked up season eight of Gardeners’ WorldMonty Don’s Japanese Gardens, season eight of Love Your Garden, and Monty Don’s American Gardens for Domo+. ITI Neovision also renewed Big Dreams, Small Spaces, and nabbed all three series of Ugly House to Lovely House with George Clarke.

For its channels in the region, BBC Poland picked up Race Across the WorldSki A&EThe Last IglooOur Guy in Japan, and Guy Martin’s Great Escape. The company also renewed the health specials The Truth About… and Kitchen Nightmares.

