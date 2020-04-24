ViacomCBS Int’l Studios Inks CEE Deals For ‘Club 57’

ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS) sold the Nickelodeon series Club 57 in territories in Central and Eastern Europe.

Club 57 was picked up in Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia, and Slovenia. Co-produced by VIS and Rainbow Group, the teen series follows the adventures of Eva and her brother Rubén as they time travel to the year 1957. As they try to return home, Eva falls in love with JJ and her decision to stay in the past causes a butterfly effect on the future.

Maria del Rosario Cosentino, Distribution manager of VIS, commented, “We are very proud to bring Club 57 to these important markets. Nickelodeon’s hit series let us open new markets where our content is becoming increasingly popular, collaborating with the expansion of our portfolio across the globe.”