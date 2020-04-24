MYE’s ‘Legacy List’ Ordered For Season Two

MY Entertainment (MYE) announced that PBS member station VPM ordered Legacy List with Matt Paxton for a second season.

Produced by MYE with Shipyard Entertainment, Legacy List explores family and social histories through the various items and heirlooms in people’s basements, attics, and closets. Host Matt Paxton is joined by his team of collectors and advisors, including Mike Kelleher, Avi Hopkins, and Jaime Ebanks. The second season will roll out in early 2021. MYE also inked a deal with content distributor DRG for the format rights to represent season two worldwide.

Michael Yudin, founder and CEO of MY Entertainment, said, “It’s been a true pleasure to see Legacy List with Matt Paxton grow in popularity with audiences across the US – and soon, we hope, the world, thanks to our new relationship with DRG.”