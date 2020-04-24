Green Inc. And Rare TV Ireland Produce ‘CrimeCall’ For RTE

Green Inc. and Rare TV Ireland will co-produce another live edition of CrimeCall for RTÉ One.

Coming from the Northern Irish production company Green Inc. and Dublin-based Rare TV Ireland, the monthly program assists the Irish police with live investigations and shares crucial crime prevention messages. The live edition of CrimeCall will air on April 27, 2020. It will return to RTÉ Studios and feature pre-recorded segments with dramatic reconstructions.

Stephen Stewart, MD of Green Inc., remarked, “Only a handful of live indie productions are continuing to broadcast in Ireland during these uncertain times, so we are pleased that a show like CrimeCall is able to continue to serve the public as a pillar of stability on RTÉ’s monthly schedule. I’m so proud of our team working remotely from home, as well as our colleagues in An Garda Síochána and Rare TV Ireland, who have been able to keep the important series on air without any loss of quality.”