Cannes Festival Presents Marché du Film Online

The Cannes Film Festival will launch the Marché du Film Online, an online market to support the international film industry.

The online market will run from June 22-26, 2020. It will provide virtual booths for sales teams and institutions to present their catalogs and projects in development. Conference programming and online screenings will be organized. Participants will also be able to request video meetings through the networking app.

Jérôme Paillard, executive director of the Marché, stated, “We won’t replace the Cannes experience with the Marché du Film Online, but we are recreating part of its essence online by offering professionals an efficient and cutting-edge platform to screen films, buy them, finance projects and meet partners. We’re also experimenting a new market model that will allow professionals who didn’t have the means or the time to come to Cannes to participate.”